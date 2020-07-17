Pickerington Local School Board approves back-to-school plan, school will start with Hybrid Model

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — The Pickerington Local School Board approved a back-to-school plan on Thursday called “Flexible Learning 2.0.”

The color-coded plan will allow the district to respond quickly to spikes in the number of COVID-19 cases — moving from alternating days of in-person to remote instruction to all virtual learning, if warranted. The desired goal is to have students learn inside their assigned classrooms as much as possible.

Pickerington School’s color-coded system is a district system and is not tied to the state’s color-coded system.

The district’s COVID-19 Task Force worked to align the plan with the three primary goals of the school’s Plan for Progress:

Academic Excellence

Provide in-person instruction for all students as much as possible

Provide a fully online option for students

Prepare to shift between delivery models at any time due to COVID-19

Efficient Operations

Create rational procedures for use of facilities, transportation, child nutrition, student activities

Modern Facilities

Consider guidance while following all requirements established by ODH, ODE, OHSAA, and local health departments to keep facilities safe

PLSD will follow mandates and requirements required by Governor Mike DeWine, the Ohio Department of Health, and the Ohio Department of Education.

Color-coded system:

Pickerington Schools will begin school in Status Level Yellow, which is the Hybrid Model — learning two days in school and three days virtually.

Households will be assigned a cohort (assigned learning group) through Infinite Campus All students in the same household will be in the same cohort

All students will be loaned devices during the first days of school

Students that are involved in athletics, band, extra-curricular events after school hours may arrive at school after the school day for practice or meetings

Some students with intensive and complex special education needs may be placed so they can attend school four days a week

Constant monitoring and evaluation with the district leadership team and local health departments

We are currently evaluating the district calendar to determine if we can allow additional time at the beginning of the school year for professional learning and health training for staff members

Cohort A will attend school in the buildings on Monday and Tuesday and learn the rest of the week virtually.

Cohort B will attend school in the buildings on Thursday and Friday and learn the rest of the week virtually.

Action Steps for Families