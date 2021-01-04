Pickerington high school establishes mental health awareness club

PICKERINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) – Pickerington High School Central aims to break the stigma surrounding mental health in teens through its Bring Change To Mind club.

Made up of 40 student members, the club meets virtually each week to develop programs and community initiatives to help spread the word of the struggles teens face with anxiety and depression.

The club has also started social media accounts to spread kind, positive words of encouragement.

This month, Bring Change To Mind plans to partner with Columbus Refugee and Immigration Services for a school supplies donation drive for immigrant students.

“I live in a family of immigrants and they don’t tend to focus on mental health as much as other families and how it can affect us as young teens,” said PHCS freshman Sena Mekonnen.

“This whole project is to raise awareness that the refugees and immigrants in our community, and the things that they go through and provide them with that community support,” added PHCS senior C.J. Ellis.

The club has also implemented two mental health weeks at the school with activities designed to start the conversation about mental health among peers.