Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity at Ohio State University closed for alcohol and endangering behavior

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity, or PIKE, has shut down at Ohio State University following an investigation from the department of Student Conduct.

In a letter to members, PIKE Executive Vice President Justin Buck said that the charter of its Alpha Rho Chapter at OSU had been suspended “…for collectively failing to live up to the standards, and violations of university policies.”

The university and the fraternity leadership both agreed on the Chapter’s closure, the letter said.

A spokesperson for OSU said the fraternity had multiple violations: Alcohol, Endangering Behavior, Failure to Comply with University or Civil Authority, Violation of University Rules or Federal, State and Local Laws, and Student Conduct System Abuse.

Although there is an appeal window of five working days from the revocation of PIKE as a registered student organization, the letter from PIKE leadership makes clear that it’s over for the fraternity at OSU.

“This closure means the Chapter and by extension, its former members, may no longer operate in the name of Pi Kappa Alpha International Fraternity or use any of the Fraternity’s names or derivatives (Pikes, etc.), symbols, or signage. Former members have been individually suspended from the Fraternity, meaning they forfeit any rights or privileges of membership during the period of suspension,” Buck’s letter said.