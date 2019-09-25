PHOTOSHOOT: No wrong way to nourish a baby

Live Now
HENDERSON, Nevada (WCMH) — Felicia Saunders decided to photograph a trio of mothers as they fed their children in the the ways that work best for them.

The concept behind the photos comes from Saunder’s past experiences as a mother.

“I personally had breastfeeding issues with my own children that I had a hard time with accepting I wasn’t forming to ‘society’s mold’ and stigma. Once I let go of the guilt I was carrying and formula fed my babies, everyone flourished and was much happier,” explained Saunders.

She started her annual bonding/nurturing portrait session series to highlight all Moms, they are held in August to honor National Breastfeeding Month

You can view the full gallery at www.FeliciaSaundersPhotography.com.

