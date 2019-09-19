PHOTOS: Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2019 finalists

The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2019 Harry Walker Anchorage United States Phone: 9072421795 Email: akmedia@ak.net Title: Oh My! Description: Unlike most other marine mammals, sea otters have no blubber and rely on exceptionally thick fur to keep warm. As the ability of the fur to repel water depends on utmost cleanliness, sea otters spend much of their time (while they are not sleeping or eating) grooming, offering photographers an unlimited number of anthropomorphic opportunities. Animal: Sea otter (Enhydra lutris) Location of shot: Small Boat Harbor, Seward Alaska

The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2019 Andre Erlich Paris France Title: Pair ice skating… Description: A pair of gentoo penguins on Neko Island in South Georgia is training for the pair ice skating at the next Winter Olympics Animal: Gentoo penguin Location of shot: Neko Island, South Georgia

The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2019 Anthony N Petrovich Tewksbury United States Title: He’s right behind me, isn’t he? Description: I spent 5 days photographing sharks in the Bahamas. On the last day I knew I had footage of all the tiger sharks in the area so I decided to experiment with settings on the camera. I decided that I wanted to get macro photos of fishes and eyes of the sharks. The entire trip I had problems with the jacks photo-bombing some of my best shots so I jokingly decided to target the fish and see if the sharks would photo-bomb my photos….. well…. they did. (Photo taken with Olympus TG-5, auto setting for Macro) Animal: Common Jack and Tiger Shark Location of shot: Tiger Beach, Bahamas

The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2019 Bob Carter Hull United Kingdom Title: Is it a bird, is it a plane? Description: I had imagined this photograph for some time but could I be lucky enough to capture the exact moment when the plane is obscured by the bird to give the appearance of a jet-propelled gull! I was lucky enough! Animal: Gull Location of shot: Over the river Humber, Hull, East Yorkshire

The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2019 Corey Seeman Saline United States Title: Who would like a peanut? Squirrels at the University of Michigan Description: Fox Squirrels on and early Spring day in Ann Arbor, Friday April 5th, 2019 at the University of Michigan. Got my little buddy in the cavity nest over in the Law Quad. I asked who would like a peanut – I think he understood me! Animal: Squirrel, Fox Squirrel Location of shot: University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA

The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2019 Donna Bourdon Ooltewah United States

Title: HI Description: These Alaskan sea otters are saying ‘HI’ to us as we pass by on our boat. We had been photographing Coastal Brown Bears in Geographic Bay for 5 days . When returning by boat, back to Kodiak, we had the change to spend time with a group of sea otters. The two seemed to be greeting us with a warm welcome. Animal: Sea Otters Location of shot: Alaska

The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2019 Elmar Weiss Hamburg Germany Title: Surfing: South Atlantic Style Description: Gentoo Penguin jumping in front of a wave. Sandy Bay, Bleaker Island, Falkland Islands. 2017 Animal: Gentoo Penguin Location of shot: Bleaker Island, Falkland Islands

The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2019 eric keller reedsburg United States Title: Bad hair day Description: Its hard to find a good hair gel for penguins. You put in all the work to look like Justin Beiber and then a strong wind wrecks your hairdo and make you look like a fool. Maybe if he pretends like this is what he wanted to do, he will look cool to all the other penguins? Animal: king penguin Location of shot: south georgia island

The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2019 eric keller reedsburg United States Title: Inconspicuous Description: Either penguins are working on a new form of jet propulsion, or someone has a little gas. This penguin was standing in the water all by himself when the water started churning, then turned to splashing and then full eruption. When it was all done, the penguin looked around and carried on with the rest of his day. Animal: King Penguin Location of shot: South Georgia Island

The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2019 Geert Weggen BispgÃ¥rden Sweden Title: squirrel wishes Description: Red squirrel with dandelion seeds Animal: red squirrel Location of shot: Sverige

The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2019 Harry Walker Anchorage United States Title: Oh My! Description: Unlike most other marine mammals, sea otters have no blubber and rely on exceptionally thick fur to keep warm. As the ability of the fur to repel water depends on utmost cleanliness, sea otters spend much of their time (while they are not sleeping or eating) grooming, offering photographers an unlimited number of anthropomorphic opportunities. Animal: Sea otter (Enhydra lutris) Location of shot: Small Boat Harbor, Seward Alaska

The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2019 James Vodicka Sydney Australia Title: Excuse Me! Description: An inquisitive wild quokka interrupts my sunset shoot for a brief hello and welcome to Rottnest Island, the only place in the world that the Australian mammals live natively. Animal: Quokka Location of shot: Rottnest Island, Australia

The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2019 Lisa Vanderhoop Aquinnah United States Title: Snarling Snappin’ in the Slow Lane Description: Slow is the way to go for this snapping turtle. A law abiding, although curmudgeonly, citizen who by the look on it’s face was not thrilled by any other car or foot traffic in it’s lane. Animal: Snapping Turtle Location of shot: Massachusetts

The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2019 Mike Rowe Farnham United Kingdom Title: Deer – What Deer? Description: Shooting the Red Deer rut in Richmond Park, I noticed this deer covered in bracken. It’s not unusual for them to adorn themselves with bracken and grass, but this one’s taken it to extremes. Animal: Red Deer Location of shot: Richmond Park

The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2019 Pablo Daniel FernÃ¡ndez Barcelona Spain Title: What are you looking for Description: What I am showing in this portfolio is the reaction because of my presence. I found the can react as we do in the same situation. Trying to compare them to us, and finding no differences. Animal: Japanese Macaque Location of shot: Jigokudani Monkey Park

The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2019 Roie Galitz Givatayim Israel Title: Space Man Description: “I’ve got a space suit and a helmet and one day I’ll fly the moon! but only when it’s Banana shaped”. This sweet little Japanese Snow Monkey ran around after he had rolled in the snow. Animal: Japanese Snow Monkey Location of shot: Japan

The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2019 Thomas Mangelsen Jackson United States Title: Chest Bump Description: It was impossible to know what the disagreement was about, but this king penguin and antarctic fur seal argued quite vocally for several minutes. The amazing thing is that the fur seal didn’t use its considerable size advantage to put a quick end to the fight. Animal: King Penguin & Antarctic Fur Seal Location of shot: South Georgia Island

The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2019 Thomas Mangelsen Jackson United States Title: Laid Back Description: On the last day in Gombe Stream National Park, magic happened when a family group of a dozen chimps came down from the trees into a clearing. It was almost as if to offer a greeting to their most passionate human advocate, Dr. Jane Goodall. This photograph is of a ten-month-old chimp named Gombe, grandson of Gremlinâ€”a chimp that Jane studied and knew well. Gombe was leaning against his mother, Glitter. This image speaks to the similar behaviors between our closest relatives in the animal world. Animal: Chimpanzee Location of shot: Gombe Stream National Park, Tanzania

The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2019 Txema Garcia Laseca Palma Spain Title: To be or not to be Description: This snow monkey was looking at me when i took this picture and I think that he thought: “what ugly guy!”. He was taking a bath in the hot thermal water while the temperature outside was -15 degrees. Animal: snow monkey (Macaca fustata) Location of shot: Japan

The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2019 Vicki Jauron Babylon United States Title: Holly Jolly Snowy Caption: A Jolly Looking Snowy Owl on the Beach Description: A Snowy Owl makes a cute pose and face as he perches in the sand at Jones Beach, Long Island. Animal: Snowy Owl Location of shot: Jones Beach, Long Island

This year CWPA are really excited to have a brilliant message, which they are promoting on how be a ‘conservationist at home.’



⦁ SHOP RESPONSIBLY.

Yup, this is super easy for everyone to do. For example; don’t buy products which have palm oil, because the palm oil plantations are destroying rain forests. Try and avoid un-recyclable products and one-use plastics/packaging.

⦁ RESTRICT WATER USE AT HOME.

Ok, this is the thing, each time you flush the loo we send approx. 20 liters of water down the drain – seriously, it’s crazy. So..have shorter showers, water your garden less and stop flushing the loo every single time. This would save billions of liters of fresh water that could support our environment as well as supply homes and food for a global plethora of wildlife.



⦁ BECOME A “WILD INFLUENCER.”

This is a special person who may be not a mega activist, but really, really cares about the environment and wants to do something to help. For more ideas, please go to: www.comedywildlifephoto.com

Some of this year’s top Finalists include a waving Damselfly by Kevin Sawford, a rockin’ Marmot by Martina Gebert and a farting Penguin by Eric Keller.