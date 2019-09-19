PHOTOS: Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2019 finalists

This year CWPA are really excited to have a brilliant message, which they are promoting on how be a ‘conservationist at home.’
⦁ SHOP RESPONSIBLY.
Yup, this is super easy for everyone to do. For example; don’t buy products which have palm oil, because the palm oil plantations are destroying rain forests. Try and avoid un-recyclable products and one-use plastics/packaging.
⦁ RESTRICT WATER USE AT HOME.
Ok, this is the thing, each time you flush the loo we send approx. 20 liters of water down the drain – seriously, it’s crazy. So..have shorter showers, water your garden less and stop flushing the loo every single time. This would save billions of liters of fresh water that could support our environment as well as supply homes and food for a global plethora of wildlife.
⦁ BECOME A “WILD INFLUENCER.”
This is a special person who may be not a mega activist, but really, really cares about the environment and wants to do something to help. For more ideas, please go to: www.comedywildlifephoto.com
Some of this year’s top Finalists include a waving Damselfly by Kevin Sawford, a rockin’ Marmot by Martina Gebert and a farting Penguin by Eric Keller.