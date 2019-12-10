PHOTOS: Baby white rhino gets name, frolics in mud at San Diego zoo

This Monday, Dec. 9, 2019 photo from the San Diego Zoo shows a 19-day old white rhino that has been named Future for what the baby represents to rhino conservation worldwide, at San Diego Zoo Safari Park in Escondido, Calif. The calf is bonding with her mother and frolicking in the maternity yard left wet by recent storms. “Future’s new favorite thing is mud,” zookeeper Marco Zeno said in a statement. “She sees a puddle and she wants to roll in it!” The female southern white rhino was born Nov. 21 to to an 11-year-old mother named Amani. (Ken Bohn/San Diego Zoo via AP)

  • This Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, photo provided by San Diego Zoo Global shows a female southern white rhino calf in the Nikita Kahn Rhino Rescue Center at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park, in San Diego, Calif. The baby rhino born Thursday, Nov. 21, to an 11-year-old mother named, Amani, was conceived through artificial insemination. (Ken Bohn/San Diego Zoo Safari Park via AP)
  • This Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, photo provided by San Diego Zoo Global shows a female southern white rhino calf as she runs around at the Nikita Kahn Rhino Rescue Center in the San Diego Zoo Safari Park, in San Diego. The baby rhino born Thursday, Nov. 21, to an 11-year-old mother named, Amani, was conceived through artificial insemination. (Ken Bohn/San Diego Zoo Safari Park via AP)
A white rhino born last month at San Diego Zoo Safari Park has been named Future for what the baby represents to rhino conservation worldwide. Zookeepers say the calf is bonding with her mother and frolicking in mud puddles. “Future” is the 100th southern white rhino to be born at the park and the second conceived through artificial insemination. Officials say the zoo births using frozen sperm are part of efforts to develop the knowledge needed to save a subspecies called the northern white rhino. Only two currently remain and both are female. 

