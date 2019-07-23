Petition to put Columbus Ticket Tax on November ballot rejected

COLUMBUS (WCMH/AP) — A petition to put the Columbus ticket tax on the November ballot has been rejected by the Franklin County Board of Elections.

Community activist group Advocates For Responsible Taxation (ART) was attempting to repeal the Columbus Ticket Tax by gathering enough signatures to have it placed on the upcoming November ballot.

A release from ART says they gathered more than 18,000 signatures, but some of the addresses were not up to date with the Board of Elections.

“While we are disappointed with the Board of Elections not verifying our petitions – we remain encouraged. We worked with one of the leading signature acquisition firms in the country and will continue our work with them to remedy this situation immediately,” the release states.

The city’s 5% ticket tax began July 1 and is expected to generate millions of dollars.