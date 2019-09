COLUMBUS (WCMH) — In today’s Pet Pointers Bob Nunnally talks with veterinarian Dr. Melanie DeHaan who introduces us to ordinary every day household items that can be toxic and even deadly to your feline friends.

Of course that includes types of everyday plants, flowers, human food and foods and treats many of us give to our dogs.

You might be surprised by some of these items. Get a Pet Pointer that might save your cat’s life.