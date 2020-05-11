Pet groomers bracing for high demand when business resumes May 12

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Pet groomers are among the Ohio businesses allowed to reopen Tuesday. Many owners say they’re already slammed with clients eager to book appointments.

The Buckeye Dog Grooming in Clintonville opened just six months before the COVID-19 health crisis forced the shop to close.

“Obviously I took a hit and being a new small business, it was a little panicky at first,” said Lauren Powers, owner of The Buckeye Dog Grooming.

Powers said she and her two employees have been without pay since the end of March, but she considers herself lucky. The new business’s early months were profitable enough to keep it afloat. Another concern was the well-being of the dogs the shop grooms.

“When dogs go a long time [without grooming], their fur starts to mat,” she said. “It’s painful.”

Some consider pet grooming essential and an online petition even argued it serves a more important purpose than other businesses allowed to be open.

Powers said the reopening timeline from the state was also unclear.

“I didn’t fall in the salon category because it’s not human-to-human contact, but I’m not exactly retail,” Powers said. “So, I was kind of like, ‘Well what am I considered?’”

With some clarity from a local lawmaker and Governor Dewine’s office, groomers are allowed to reopen Tuesday, May 12th with strict guidelines.

Some single person shops and mobile operations were allowed to offer services earlier.

The Buckeye Dog Grooming plans to limit the shop to one client at a time. All employees will take their temperature before each shift and wear personal protective equipment. Everyone entering the building is required to wear a mask and sign a log sheet.

“If they’re not comfortable coming in, I’ll do curbside,” she said. “Go get the dog and then bring it back out to them.”

She said as soon as she announced the shop was reopening, clients rushed to book services.

“My opening week’s insane,” she said. “I’m going in early to accommodate clients. I’ll stay later.”

She hopes the business boom will make up for losses, but also acknowledges safety is the top priority.

“Bear with me,” she said of the adjustments. “This is going to be different for both of us. It might not go as smoothly as possible for the first couple of days, but it’ll be fine.”