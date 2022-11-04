COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A person is in critical condition after a reported shooting Friday morning in the University District.

Columbus police responded to a call at 7:45 a.m. on a person being shot in the 1600 block of North Fourth Street. Witnesses say they heard gunshots and a man yelling, followed by seeing a man crawling in an alley. The victim was found in the alley west of North Fourth Street at the intersection of East 13th Avenue.

Police could not immediately confirm the victim’s identity, where the injury occurred, or any information on a suspect. The victim was transported to Ohio State University’s Wexner Medical Center in critical condition.