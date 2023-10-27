A southwesterly flow of mild air around high pressure along the Southeast coast will give way to more seasonable temperatures this weekend. A disturbance is bringing periods of rain that will taper off mid-afternoon, with drier weather for Football Friday Nite, and temperatures in the upper 60s.

A cold front will sag southeast across Ohio, before stalling near the Ohio River over the weekend. Cooler air will filter in behind the cold front, dropping readings into the low 60s.

There should be a lull in the rain Saturday evening, before wet weather returns on Sunday, as low pressure tracks along the boundary.

Showers will taper off early Monday, with breezy and chilly weather. The cold front will be forced south by a brisk northwesterly flow of chilly Canadian air and high pressure. Temperatures early next week will hover in the 40s during the afternoon, with a mix of clouds and sun.

Expect hard freezes each morning, with lows in the upper 20s and low 30s, and bright, sunny days through the week.

Forecast

Friday: Early afternoon showers, drying later. High 71

Tonight: Cloudy, showers late. Low 60

Saturday: Light rain at times, cooler. High 64

Sunday: Periods of rain. High 61 (55)

Monday: Morning showers, breezy, chilly. High 48 (44)

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, cold. High 44 (30)

Wednesday: Sunny, crisp. High 45 (28)

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High 50 (27)

Friday: Mostly sunny. High 52 (29)