Period pantry donates sanitary supplies to people in need

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Period Pantry Project has celebrated one year of donating expensive menstrual products to people who may be forced to put food ahead of sanitary supplies.

In 2020, the organization supplied more than 1,600 people with period supplies, including over 20,000 pads, 13,000 tampons, and 468 reusable menstrual cups, said project founder Jill Guinan.

One woman wrote in to say: “I have been struggling since the pandemic started. I’m a single mother of 6 and taking care of 4 extra people in my home so my income is extremely limited. So I have been putting food and other expenses before my sanitary items needed each month. Sometimes I would use washcloths. The Period Pantry gave me back my dignity. They are a God-send!”

The nonprofit organization provides menstrual products to the community directly through no-contact delivery, as well as through community partners.

Some of the project’s commuity partners include Star House, the Center for Healthy Families, and LSS CHOICES Domestic Violence Shelter.