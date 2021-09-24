Perfect all weather, few showers Saturday

High pressure will build in from the southwest, bringing sunny skies, after a chilly start in the 40s–our coolest readings since the end of May.

Afternoon temperatures rebounded into the low 70s under bright, sunny skies. High clouds will arrive later tonight, but before then expect starry skies and crisp temperature for Football Friday Nite! Take a light jacket, as readings fall into the upper 50s later in the games.

Showers will develop along a weak cold front Saturday morning and linger until midafternoon. Clouds will limit heating, with highs ranging from 65-70 degrees. The weather should be dry and partly cloudy for the Ohio State game, with a 7:30 p.m. kickoff.

We should see lots of sunshine Sunday and seasonable temperatures in the low 70s. Dry and pleasant weather next week will feature a gradual warming trend.

Forecast