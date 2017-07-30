People enjoy food, agriculture at Ohio State Fair, some rides remain closed

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The tradition and mystique of the Ohio State Fair brought out a huge crowd despite having the tragic situation on one of its rides.

“I’m very happy with the turnout due to the fact that we had a major accident,” said one of the vendors Lewis Harvell

So many people showed up organizers believe this could be one of the top attendance days in this fair’s history.

“I was surprised with how many cars there were in the parking lot,” said fair attendee Sarah Carrell.

So what is it that brings everyone out to the fair?

“Good memories, I always bring my boyfriend and we have a good time,” said Sydney Sanborn

“We come for the food. It’s always fun to come and just try everything,” said fair visitor Sarah Carrell. “To try things we hadn’t tried last year.”

So whether it’s food or just the social aspect it’s a traditional most said could be without the rides but not everyone.

“I mean I understand why their closed though.”

Fair attended Isabella Smith said she will be patient and wait for the rides to reopen.

“I mean they said temporarily so they might be open later,” said Smith.

But she and most others admit this fair has more to offer.

“It shows they love to ride the rides, but they love to come a see everything else,” said Harrell. “There’s more to the fair than just rides every year.”

There no clear timetable for when these rides will be back open.