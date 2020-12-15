Pelotonia raises more than $217 million for cancer research

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – The Pelotonia says it has raised more than $217 million for innovative cancer research this year.

“The research dollars raised through the Pelotonia community and all the Legends that biked, ran, walked or did something else meaningful and personal to them this year are saving lives,” said Hal Paz, MD, Executive Vice President and Chancellor for Health Affairs The Ohio State University and CEO of Ohio State Wexner Medical Center. “We are enormously grateful for the extraordinary commitment to keep the momentum going during this unprecedented year, and I am truly inspired by the community’s incredible spirit, determination and continued support of the Pelotonia mission and the OSUCCC – James.”

According to the organization, the program will provide breast cancer risk assessment and facilitate adherence to appropriate screening based on personal risk. This includes facilitating access to follow-up care such as genetic counseling and recommended testing for African American women who are at greater risk for breast cancer.

“2020 has been an incredibly challenging year, as the scientific community has shifted to fight a global pandemic still raging. Now more than ever, the funds raised by our steadfast Pelotonia community are critically important to ensure momentum continues in cancer research. Cancer doesn’t stop developing – even in a pandemic – so we must keep driving promising new ideas forward to help patients confronted with this disease,” said Raphael Pollock, MD, PhD, director of The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center and a surgical oncologist with The James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute.

Pelotonia says the donations have supported 567 fellowships along with 170 cancer research grants that fund teams of faculty researchers collecting data to work toward the collective goal of overcoming cancer. Twenty clinical trials were launched within the first year of the PIIO, and dollars raised this year helped the Institute make plans for an additional 130 clinical trials over the next five years.