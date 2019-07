A pedestrian died early Sunday morning after being struck by a vehicle on the city’s South Side.

The crash occurred just after midnight near Parsons and Sheldon avenues, according to police.

The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center in extremely critical condition but later died.

Police shut down Parsons and Frebis avenues and parts of Hanford Avenue as a result of the crash.

