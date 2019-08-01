Live Now
LIVE: President Trump speaks at Cincinnati rally

Pedestrian killed in crash along Gender Road

News

by: NBC4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A pedestrian has died after being hit by a vehicle along Gender Road in southeast Columbus.

It happened around 4:47 p.m. in the area of Gender Road and Bennell Drive.

One person was taken to Mt. Carmel East Hospital in critical condition. Police said that person was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police are investigating what led up to the crash.

This is the second fatal crash to happen near that intersection in as many days. A woman was killed Wednesday when she drove off the roadway and struck a guard rail.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools