Pedestrian killed in crash along Gender Road

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A pedestrian has died after being hit by a vehicle along Gender Road in southeast Columbus.

It happened around 4:47 p.m. in the area of Gender Road and Bennell Drive.

One person was taken to Mt. Carmel East Hospital in critical condition. Police said that person was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police are investigating what led up to the crash.

This is the second fatal crash to happen near that intersection in as many days. A woman was killed Wednesday when she drove off the roadway and struck a guard rail.