Pedestrian hit and killed, second one this week

Franklin COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) – Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed on Harrisburg Pike on Thursday around 1 a.m.

Police say a 54-year-old woman hit a pedestrian that was traveling in the southbound lanes near Harrisburg Pike and Rosemont Avenue.

Medics pronounced the pedestrian dead on arrival at 1:08 a.m.

BREAKING: Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal pedestrian traffic crash at 12:58 a.m. on Harrisburg Pike. A 54 year old woman was in a red Hyundai Sonata and struck a pedestrian that was in the SB lane. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at 1:08am. @nbc4i pic.twitter.com/DBgm1TSd0k — Danielle Grossman (@NBC4Danielle) April 23, 2020

Reports state this is the second pedestrian killed in a crash this week.

The first crash occurred on Monday night, where a man in a wheelchair was struck by a purple sport utility car near Big Tree Drive around 10:53 p.m.

Police are investigating both incidents.