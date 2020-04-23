Pedestrian hit and killed, second one this week

Franklin COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) – Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed on Harrisburg Pike on Thursday around 1 a.m.
Police say a 54-year-old woman hit a pedestrian that was traveling in the southbound lanes near Harrisburg Pike and Rosemont Avenue.
Medics pronounced the pedestrian dead on arrival at 1:08 a.m.
Reports state this is the second pedestrian killed in a crash this week.
The first crash occurred on Monday night, where a man in a wheelchair was struck by a purple sport utility car near Big Tree Drive around 10:53 p.m.
Police are investigating both incidents.