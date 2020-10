Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

Columbus, Ohio (WCMH) – At approximately 6:30 p.m., Columbus police officers responded to reports of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle near Sullivant Ave. and Josephine Ave. in the Hilltop.

One person was transported to Grant Hospital in critical condition. Police said the vehicle remained at the scene. Officers remain on scene investigating.