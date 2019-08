COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A person was hospitalized in critical condition after being hit by a semi on I-270 near Morse Road.

According to Columbus police, at about 3am, a vehicle crashed on I-270SB near Morse Road.

Police claim that the driver of the crashed vehicle then exited the car and was struck by a semi-truck.

The pedestrian was taken to Mt. Carmel East in critical condition.

The express lanes of I-270SB were closed while police investigated, but have since reopened.