Police: Driver hit by car after trying to flee scene of accident on I-71

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A suspect is hospitalized after being struck by a car on I-71 in north Columbus while trying to flee the scene of a four-vehicle accident police said the person caused.

According to Columbus Police, the four-vehicle accident happened on I-71 South just before Morese Road at approximately 5:53 p.m. Tuesday.

Police said the driver who was at fault for the crash tried to flee the scene as emergency crews were arriving.

The person jumped the median into the lanes of I-71 North and was struck by a medic arriving on the scene.

The suspect was taken to Riverside Hospital in critical condition, but has been upgraded to stable.

Due to the investigation at the scene of the crash, police have charged the suspect with OVI.