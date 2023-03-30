COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A person attempting to cross a busy south Columbus street was hit several times and died Wednesday night.

According to Columbus police, a man was trying to cross South High Street at around 8:40 p.m. near the 3200 block in the Far South neighborhood near Rumsey Road. The person was struck by a 1988 Chevrolet Silverado, which was heading northbound.

The man, who was pronounced dead at the scene by the Columbus Division of Fire Department, was knocked to the ground and then struck by several other unidentified cars which were driving southbound. The driver of the Silverado fled the scene.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation and the man’s identity is being withheld pending a formal identification by the Franklin County Coroner’s Office.