COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A pedestrian suffered serious injuries after he was struck by a Jeep at an eastside intersection of Columbus.

Police were called to the intersection of Gender Road and Refugee Road when a man was attempting to cross Gender Road, just south of the intersection and while the “don’t walk” signal was flashing. Two witnesses said a man was crossing east to west across the street in front of a Jeep Patriot, which was in the left, southbound lane.

Columbus police investigate an injured pedestrian after he was hit by a Jeep on Gender Road. (NBC4/EL Richards)

Columbus fire medics arrived and took the victim to Mount Carmel East Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition. The driver remained at the scene and did not report any injuries.