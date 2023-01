DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — Avery Road in Dublin is closed after a 40-year-old man was hit and killed by a vehicle on Thursday morning.

Christopher Arrigo, 40, was struck on Avery Road at 8:54 a.m., according to the Dublin Police Department. The accident has caused Avery Road to close between Cara Road and Rings Road. The area is closed in both directions as police continue to investigate.

Arrigo was taken to Dublin Methodist Hospital where police said he died from his injuries.