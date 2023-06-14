COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in northwest Columbus, which also shut part of Olentangy River Road down.

Medics transported the person to Riverside Hospital in critical condition after receiving a call about a pedestrian being hit around 12:15 p.m., according to local emergency dispatchers. The victim was struck in the 700 block of Bethel Road, near its intersection with Olentangy River Road.

Dispatchers said Olentangy River Road heading westbound in the area is closed.

This is a developing story.