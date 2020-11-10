Union County increases COVID-19 testing as case numbers climb

MARYSVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — The spike in COVID-19 cases is happening all over Ohio, from big cities to small communities, communities like Union County.

“Any case that we have is a concern and our numbers are definitely surging,” said Shawn Sech, from the Union County Health Department.

The county recorded a total of 634 COVID-19 cases from members of the community through Oct. 27. In the last two weeks alone, however, health officials said the county has recorded approximately 350 new cases.

“Most people, yes, will feel a little malaise, they won’t feel up to par, but what we’re trying to avoid is those people who contract the virus who are very, very sick and end up in the hospital,” Sech said. “That’s what we’re trying to prevent and avoid.”

The health department partnered with the Lower Lights Christian Health Center to offer community testing on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays. There will not be testing on Thanksgiving Day.

The tests are administered at the department’s offices which are located at 940 London Avenue, in Marysville.

Those interested in receiving a test should register by calling (614) 274-1455, and selecting option 1, or by clicking here.