Pataskala father charged in death of 2-year-old to appear in court

NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — A Pataskala man accused of involuntary manslaughter for the death of his 2-year-old daughter will be in court Tuesday morning.

On December 14, officers were dispatched to a home on Haystack Avenue in Pataskala on a report of a 2-year-old being shot.  Medics responded and found a girl suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

On a 911 call recording, the child’s mother told dispatchers her 6-year-old son shot the 2-year-old girl with a gun he found in the house.

Police said Massuros became involved in a SWAT barricade situation with responding police officers.

Massuros was indicted on a charge of involuntary manslaughter.

