Passion Works Studio set to hold reverse parade in Athens this weekend

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — If you are looking for a little “safely-distanced” entertainment this weekend, you might want to take a Sunday drive to Athens.

The non-profit organization Passion Works Studios will be hosting a reverse parade at the historic Zenner House.

Passion Works is a collaborative community center for developmentally delayed adults that has operated for more than two decades. It had plans to kick off a fundraiser for its first ever endowment fund in April, but that was cancelled due to COVID-19.

Executive Director Patty Mitchell says the artists had already made giant puppets to display at the event.

“They’re made from repurposed materials” she said. “Some puppets are 12-feet high, and humans will be inside there and dancing.”

From 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, the puppets will be on display along the lawn at Zenner House.

“People are going to slowly drive by and have the experience from the safety of their cars,” Mitchell said.

There will be photo booths and treats and patrons will be encouraged to make a donation. Money raised will be matched by the Foundation of Appalachia. Mitchell says the artists are thrilled to be able to display their work, and she hopes people from all over central Ohio will join the reverse parade.

“Athens is so cool,” she said. “It’s worth the trip.”