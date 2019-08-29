Crash sends COTA bus into Linden area apartment building

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Passengers on a COTA bus were trapped inside after a crash sent it into an apartment building.

According to Columbus police, a COTA bus and another vehicle were involved in a crash in the area of Hamilton and E. 18th avenues.

The bus then struck an apartment building, trapping the passengers inside.

Investigators on scene say there were two passengers on the bus at the time of the crash and both been removed.

The bus driver and another person were transported to area hospitals in stable condition.

