Parts of Pike County to be tested for radiological contaminants

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PIKETON, Ohio (AP) — A private company will test schools and homes near a former uranium enrichment plant in Ohio for radiological contaminants after trace amounts of enriched uranium were found at a nearby middle school over the summer.

Pike County officials say North Canton-based Solutient Technologies will test schools, public and private properties and state waters in the Piketon area within a six-mile radius from the center of the former Portsmouth Gaseous Diffusion Plant.

Students from Scioto Valley Local School District’s Zahn’s Corner Middle School were relocated to other schools in the district after the trace amounts of contaminants were found there.

The U.S. Department of Energy said its tests found levels of radioactivity that aren’t above naturally occurring levels, but it agreed to fund independent, third-party testing of the area.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools