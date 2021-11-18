COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A lunar eclipse will begin Friday at 1:02 a.m. Eastern time when the soft outer shadow of Earth (penumbra) begins to cross the full Beaver Moon.

At 2:19 a.m., Earth’s dark shadow (umbra) will cover the moon. The lunar eclipse will be visible over virtually all of North America, and portions of Europe and South America.

The peak portion of the near-total lunar eclipse will occur at 4:03 a.m., when 97% of the moon will be cloaked by Earth’s shadow.

A lunar eclipse occurs when Earth is aligned precisely between the sun and moon so as to block out most of the sun’s illumination from reaching the lunar surface. Some sunlight is still reflected off the moon and refracted by Earth’s atmosphere, creating a reddish caste, or “blood moon,” for a few hours.

The partial lunar eclipse will last 3 hours and 28 minutes, the longest in 580 years, according to Space.com.

The “beaver moon” reflects the naming of a full moon by Native Americans at a time when beavers were preparing for winter. Dress warmly, since temperatures will be in the low 30s and upper 20s during the partial eclipse. The moon will leave Earth’s umbra at 5:47 a.m.

A lunar eclipse is more widely seen than a solar eclipse when Earth is turned away from the sun. No special viewing glasses are needed for a lunar eclipse since you are only seeing reflected sunlight. (A solar eclipse can only be safely viewed with specially filtered glasses without risking permanent eye damage.)

The next spectacular solar eclipse visible in the United States occurs on April 8, 2024, which will reached totality over the northwest half of Ohio–a rarity.