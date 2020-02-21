ParkColumbus app comes to downtown Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The ParkColumbus mobile app will take effect Monday, February 24 according to the City of Columbus.

The City says, the mobile app will be used for downtown parking meters and allows users to extend their parking time from their phones. The app is already in use in the Short North and Brewery District

Along with the app comes parking rate adjustments according to the Department of Public Service. Value Meters will cost fifty cents an hour with no time limit.

In-demand meters will be $1 an hour with a three-hour limit and high turnover meters will cost $1.50 with a 30-minutes time limit said city officials.

Jennifer L. Gallagher, Director of the Department of Public Services says the goal is to make paying and parking less confusing.

“The City of Columbus is excited to implement the Downtown Strategic Parking Plan and to modernize how we provide accessible and equitable parking and mobility options to Downtown residents, workers and visitors during this time of tremendous growth,” said Gallagher.

These changes are some of the recommendations made in the Downtown parking plan while others include the use of demand-based pricing and the creation of a Parking Benefit District to reinvest some meter revenue into improving parking and mobility downtown according to City officials.

For more information visit Columbus.gov