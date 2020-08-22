Park Street Cantina served 15-day liquor license suspension for COVID-19 health violation

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Park Street Cantina, owned by the Michael Brothers Entertainment Group, was served a 15-day liquor license suspension by the the Ohio Liquor Control Commission.

Park Street Cantina was given the suspension for violations related to Ohio’s health and safety regulations aimed to prevent the spread of COVID-19 within the state.

There were 13 cases heard by the Commission, which conducted administrative hearings from Aug. 17-21. Charges for the 13 establishments included violating social distancing orders and engaging in various forms of improper conduct in violation of Ohio Department of Health orders.

Park Street Cantina was given the following reason for the suspension, which will start Sept. 18 at noon.

Violation: On or about Saturday, May 16, 2020, you, your agent(s), and/or employee(s) knowingly

and/or willfully allowed and/or engaged in improper conduct, to wit: recklessly caused

inconvenience, annoyance, or alarm to another by creating a condition that presents a risk of illness,

by an act or acts that served no lawful and reasonable purpose of the permit holder in and upon the

permit premises in violation of Ohio Admin. Code 4301:1-1-52 (B)(1) (“allowing persons to

engage in disorderly activities”).



Outcome: At the hearing, the permit holder entered a denial as to the sole violation. Based on the evidence presented, the Commission found the permit holder in violation as to the violation. The

Commission issued a 15-day suspension beginning at noon, September 18, 2020.