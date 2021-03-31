Panel focuses on the effect of COVID on central Ohio’s kids

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Metropolitan Club is hosting a forum to address the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on children.

NBC4’s Matt Barnes is hosting the discussion, Kids and COVID: Red Flags for Future Success.

Panelists include Rev. John Edgar, Executive Director and Pastor Emeritus, United Methodist Church and Community Development for all People; Jill Gorz, Clinical Therapist, Star House; and Robert “Bo” Chilton, CEO, IMPACT Community Acton.

Topics will include online learning and lack of social interaction, and is expected to examine where Ohio children stand today.