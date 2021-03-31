Panel focuses on the effect of COVID on central Ohio’s kids

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Metropolitan Club is hosting a forum to address the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on children.

NBC4’s Matt Barnes is hosting the discussion, Kids and COVID: Red Flags for Future Success.

Panelists include Rev. John Edgar, Executive Director and Pastor Emeritus, United Methodist Church and Community Development for all People; Jill Gorz, Clinical Therapist, Star House; and Robert “Bo” Chilton, CEO, IMPACT Community Acton.

Topics will include online learning and lack of social interaction, and is expected to examine where Ohio children stand today.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss