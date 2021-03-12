Pandemic Unemployment Assistance expanded to help more Ohioans

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — More people will now be able to apply for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

People who are self-employed, independent contractors, and others who don’t qualify for traditional unemployment benefits have been able to collect PUA. Now, three new groups of people can apply to receive the help:

Those previously receiving traditional unemployment benefits who refuse to return to work or refuse an offer of work because the workplace is not in compliance with local, state, or national health and safety standards directly related to COVID-19. Those who provide services to an educational institution or educational service agency and are fully or partially unemployed as a direct result of COVID-19. Those who are laid off or had their work hours reduced as a direct result of COVID-19.

DOA says “system programming and process mapping are currently underway to make PUA available to those in the three new groups.”

People who believe they are eligible can visit js.ohio.gov/caa.