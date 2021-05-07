Pandemic causing flower shortages

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–If you don’t have your flowers for Mothers Day yet, you may have a difficult time finding any.

“It’s much busier than it was last year,” said Christine Buroff owns Hilliard Floral Designs.

Buroff’s phone has been ringing constantly with people wanting to place orders. She is having a difficult time filling traditional orders because flowers are in short supply.

“When COVID hit, a lot of the farms closed. They were hit with it just like we were here,” she said. “We’re pretty much at the mercy of what’s available.”

Buroff has stopped taking delivery orders. Her concern is that she would not be able to fill them. She does have some advice for you if you haven’t purchased that special something for mom yet.

“I would certainly not wait until Sunday,” she said.