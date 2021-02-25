Painting with Dumplin’, the Columbus Zoo orangutan

Dumplin, the Columbus Zoo orangutan, is the inspiration for an art-day fundraiser.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WMCH) — Dumplin’, the Columbus Zoo orangutan, will show her lovely chops for a painting fundraiser this weekend.

The event will raise money for the Kinabatangan Orangutan Conservation Programme in Borneo, Columbus Zoo said in a social media post.

This program is made up of passionate researchers and wildlife conservationists, who work toward helping to save Bornean wildlife while also supporting and working with local people, the post said.

Registrants will receive an access link for the virtual event on the morning of the event. It will include instructions to get set up on your computer or mobile device. For $10 more, you can order a paint kit if you don’t have your own supplies.