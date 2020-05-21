Owners still holding out hope to find dogs a year after they disappeared

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — On May 22, it will be one year since a pair of dogs went missing from their Grove City backyard.

Their owners have worked day and night trying to find them but now they are in a crunch for time. They plan on moving the 29th and they hope someone can find their dogs so that they don’t have to leave without them.

“They were just spoiled rotten, they sleep in the bed with us ,go to parks and just play and run.” Those are the memories Katie Tennant holds tight because memories are all she has. Last year, three of her dogs got out of their fenced yard in Grove City.

“I got a phone call from this guy who said I have your dog, and I was like what do you mean? He said it was running loose,” she said. Two of her dogs, Marley, a male black pit mix, and Reba a red coon hound never made it home. “He had seen the other two little ones running by the creek, but they wouldn’t come he couldn’t get them.”

Katie and her husband searched all over town. “It’s been hard. I swear we didn’t sleep for like 48 hours. I didn’t eat. The blessing was, I was home. I would get up at dawn and I would look until dusk.” They got in touch with a pet recovery Facebook group, made signs, created search teams, wore buttons and gave out pieces of candy at parades… all with pictures of Reba and Marley. “We’re just doing anything to spread the word that they have a home and that they are loved.”

The Tennants have checked area shelters, sometimes several times a week. They’ve experienced false hope a few too many times. “That was an emotional roller coaster that probably happened a dozen times that all of a sudden we would show up thinking someone did see them and then it wouldn’t be even close.”

The efforts haven’t been fruitless. “We’ve been blessed a lot being able to reunite other people with their dogs and do that. I guess that’s the silver lining and I just pray that one day, that will be the case for us. That we will get Reba and Marley back.”

As life has it turns, this one is taking them away from Central Ohio. It’s a move Katie doesn’t want to do without her babies. “You hear those stories about how dogs sniff out and they come home and they get here and it’s a new group so its all that wonder and never having that closure.” In a crunch for time, they’re holding onto hope and begging for the public’s help. “We love them. They are a part of our family they are like our fur baby. No questions asked. We’ll bring let us know, call us, we’ll come back and get them no harm no foul and we would just love to have them back with us.”

Marley and Reba are both micro-chipped and they were wearing leashes with identification when they went missing.

If you have any information or want to help the Tennant’s to find Marley and Reba join their Facebook group Operation Find Marley and Reba.