OVI checkpoint scheduled for Frank Road Friday night

Drunken Driving Clamping Down_381018

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol will be conducting an OVI checkpoint in south Columbus Friday night. 

According to a release from the OSHP, the checkpoint will take place on Frank Road between 8:30pm and midnight.  

The checkpoint will be held in conjunction with nearby saturation patrols to combat impaired driver-related injury and fatal crashes.

Troopers want to remind drivers that if you plan to consume alcohol, designate a driver or make other travel arrangements before you drink. 

