(WKBN) — Wayne Farms LLC. is recalling 585,030 pounds of ready-to-eat frozen chicken breast fillets, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

This is an expansion of a previous recall of 30,285 pounds of the product.

The Decatur, Alabama, poultry establishment reported that the RTE chicken breast fillet products may be undercooked.

Five new production codes (23618, 24357, 24512, 24583 and 24957) and 66 separate “use by” dates ranging from May 10, 2022, to April 29, 2023, are included in the expanded recall.

The previous recall included affected products that were produced between Feb. 9 and April 30, 2022. The products subject to recall are:

9-pound cases containing eight packages of 6-ounce All Natural Fire Grilled Chicken Breast with “use by” dates ranging from May 10, 2022, to April 29, 2023.

9-pound cases containing 12 packages of 4-oz All Natural Fire Grilled Chicken Breast with “use by” dates ranging from May 10, 2022, to April 29, 2023.

6-pound cases containing 24 individual packages of 4-ounce All Natural Fire Grilled Chicken Breast with the “use by” date of March 5, 2023.

16-ounce zippered plastic packages containing Chef’s Craft Chicken Breast Fillet and establishment number P-20214 printed next to March 23, 2023, best by date.

The products have the establishment number “EST. 20214” on the case and packaging. The chicken fillets were shipped nationally to distributors. It was also distributed to restaurants as well as retail locations in North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia.

The issue was discovered when the company received a consumer complaint that the food appeared to be undercooked. No confirmed adverse reactions to the products have been reported.

Consumers are urged to refrain from eating the chicken, and restaurants have been asked not to serve it. The USDA said the food should be thrown away or returned to where it was purchased.