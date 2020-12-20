‘Outside With The Vaccine’: Video of local DJ goes viral

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Malik Tuck, also known as Leek, is a professional DJ in Columbus who has reverted to comedy since the pandemic began.

Leek has created a hand full of comedic videos but one has gained a lot of attention on Twitter: ‘Out With The Vaccine’. The desire to be back on the outside, he says inspired him to make the video.

“We’ve all been kind of locked up all year and we all have this dream of the vaccine coming and going back to normal, as quickly as possible. I kind of just took that mindset, that thought, and exaggerated it a little bit,” says Leek.

In one particular scene, Leek wakes up, dazed and confused on an operating table with two doctors standing over him. Those roles were played by his two friends, Dante Lovell,25, and John Kristofeld,28.

John Kristofeld (left) and Dante Lovell (right) as two doctors in the ‘Out With The Vaccine’ video.

Although he’s making light of a serious situation, Leek said he plans on being vaccinated once he feels comfortable with the idea.

Clip from ‘Out With The Vaccine’.

“If it’s going to help other people and keep others safe. I’m definitely not opposed to take it,” Leek elaborated.

‘Out with the vaccine’ currently has 10,000 views on Instagram. Leek says the plan is to create even more videos.

He says it’s the most click he’s ever gotten…”If people like the videos and I can continue to do it, in a very professional way. In a way that people can find humor in it, then I’m all for it,” continued Leek.

The song was mixed and mastered by Pat Gibson. Watch the full video here.