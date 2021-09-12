‘Our ICU is at capacity’: Southern Ohio Medical Center posts alert

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — The Southern Ohio Medical Center in Portsmouth has posted a warning on social media: “This is an announcement we never wanted to make: Our ICU is at capacity.”
The lack of hospital beds is due to an influx of COVID-19 patients, according to the medical center.
The post states SOMC is concerned about the lack of resources for non-COVID patients.
“The dramatic increase in COVID hospitalizations means there may not be a bed available for those who wake up with chest pains. Or those who suffer a stroke. Or those involved in a car crash,” the post reads.
SOMC says, “we are being stretched to the breaking point,” and says the community can help by getting vaccinated, wearing a mask, and social distancing.
“For more than a year, this pandemic has loomed over all of us. It will take all of us to make it stop,” SOMC says.