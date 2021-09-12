‘Our ICU is at capacity’: Southern Ohio Medical Center posts alert

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A nurse tends to a patient affected by the COVID-19 virus in the ICU unit at the Charles Nicolle public hospital, Thursday, April 15, 2021 in Rouen, France. A renewed crush of COVID-19 cases is again forcing intensive care units across France to grapple with the macabre mathematics of how to make space for thousands of  critically ill patients (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — The Southern Ohio Medical Center in Portsmouth has posted a warning on social media: “This is an announcement we never wanted to make: Our ICU is at capacity.”

The lack of hospital beds is due to an influx of COVID-19 patients, according to the medical center.

The post states SOMC is concerned about the lack of resources for non-COVID patients.

“The dramatic increase in COVID hospitalizations means there may not be a bed available for those who wake up with chest pains. Or those who suffer a stroke. Or those involved in a car crash,” the post reads.

SOMC says, “we are being stretched to the breaking point,” and says the community can help by getting vaccinated, wearing a mask, and social distancing.

“For more than a year, this pandemic has loomed over all of us. It will take all of us to make it stop,” SOMC says.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

Get severe weather email alerts

Don't Miss

Local News

Liz McGriffin: Return of summerlike warmth

One injured in shooting near OSU

WATCH: "The Heroes of 9/11" Ohio State University Marching Band halftime show

TBDBITL plays National Anthem, B2 flyover at Ohio Stadium on 9-11 20th anniversary

NBC4 at 6pm Weather

More Local News