‘Our ICU is at capacity’: Southern Ohio Medical Center posts alert

A nurse tends to a patient affected by the COVID-19 virus in the ICU unit at the Charles Nicolle public hospital, Thursday, April 15, 2021 in Rouen, France. A renewed crush of COVID-19 cases is again forcing intensive care units across France to grapple with the macabre mathematics of how to make space for thousands of critically ill patients (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — The Southern Ohio Medical Center in Portsmouth has posted a warning on social media: “This is an announcement we never wanted to make: Our ICU is at capacity.”

The lack of hospital beds is due to an influx of COVID-19 patients, according to the medical center.

The post states SOMC is concerned about the lack of resources for non-COVID patients.

“The dramatic increase in COVID hospitalizations means there may not be a bed available for those who wake up with chest pains. Or those who suffer a stroke. Or those involved in a car crash,” the post reads.

SOMC says, “we are being stretched to the breaking point,” and says the community can help by getting vaccinated, wearing a mask, and social distancing.

“For more than a year, this pandemic has loomed over all of us. It will take all of us to make it stop,” SOMC says.