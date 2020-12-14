Columbus Police: OSU Wexner CEO assaulted

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The CEO of the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center is recovering after being assaulted during an attempted robbery last week.

According to an OSU Wexner spokesperson, Executive Vice President and Chancellor for Health Affairs Harold Paz was exercising outside Tuesday night when he was assaulted.

Columbus Police said that at approximately 9 p.m., Paz was walking on the block of Lazzelle Street when two suspects approached him from behind.

According to police, the suspects pushed Paz to the ground and then began punching and kicking him near his head, saying, “Give us your stuff,” as they went through his pockets.

A witness at the scene started yelling, at which point the suspects ran off.

Paz was treated at OSU Wexner’s emergency room, and was back at work Wednesday morning, the OSU spokesman said.

The spokesman said Paz is “doing well and is extremely grateful for the exceptional care he received from the emergency department team and thanks the entire Buckeye family for their support.”