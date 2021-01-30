OSU student’s vehicle stolen at gunpoint

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio State University’s Department of Public Safety issued a neighborhood safety notice Saturday after a student’s vehicle was stolen at gunpoint.

The notice says that on Friday at approximately 7:15 p.m., Columbus Police responded to the report of a stolen vehicle on 8th Avenue, just west of High Street.

The victim, an Ohio State student, said he was getting out of his vehicle when he was approached by a man and a woman. The man reportedly had a handgun.

No injuries were reporter.

Police say Both suspects were wearing hooded sweatshirts and masks. They ask the public to be on the lookout for the stolen vehicle – a silver Nissan Altima with Ohio plate “HUL6163.” Anyone with information is encouraged to call CPD at 614-645-4545.

