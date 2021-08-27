OSU student working round the clock to help evacuees escape Taliban regime

COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH)- For some what’s happening in Afghanistan may feel like it’s a world away but for others in the Central Ohio area it is all hitting very close to home.

Class started Tuesday for Ohio State University students but for Khalid Dada, he’s focusing on what’s happening overseas.

“From now until August 31, I won’t be sleeping, I will be working nonstop,” said Khalid Dada, a junior at Ohio State University.

Dada has been working around the clock to help his family and even strangers get the proper paperwork so that they can evacuate Afghanistan.

“We are just in a situation where anyone will do anything to get out. People do not have trust in these people who are in power now and they are desperately trying to flee,” said Dada.

As people like Khalid Dada work to help those overseas, others are trying to help those here at home that have been affected by what’s happening in Afghanistan.

“We lost a lot of service members so when our veterans who have served in Afghanistan are seeing what’s going on they’re very sad,” said Kaitlynne Hetrick, Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America.

Kaitlynne Hetrick says veterans are feeling a range of emotions as they watch everything unfold.

“There are veterans who are very angry with what is going on and have served over there and have friends over there trying to get to the U.S.,” said Hetrick.

Khalid knows all about the emotions that come with being so far from the conflict.

“It’s very hard because we are all the way here, I am living what they want, this is all they want,” said Dada.

