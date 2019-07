COLUMBUS (WCMH) — An Olentangy Orange graduate and current Ohio State University student is now a world champion.

Matt Gutkowski, 21, won the 2019 NHL Gaming World Championship title in Las Vegas this week.

Gutkowski will bring home $50,000 for the top prize and said he wants to take some friends on vacation and then put the rest toward his OSU tuition and pay some bill.

Watch the video above for more on what got Gutkowski into gaming and his trip to Las Vegas.