OSU Strauss docuseries from Clooney company and Sports Illustrated Studios announced

LOS ANGELES, California — George Clooney’s movie company has paired with Sports Illustrated Studios to produce a docuseries about Richard Strauss’ alleged abuse cases at Ohio State University.

The deal was inspired by a digital cover story by Jon Wertheim at Sports Illustrated: “Why Aren’t More People Talking About the Ohio State Sex Abuse Scandal?”

According to a press release from Sports Illustrated Studios, the series will further detail the scandal that lasted three decades and left many questioning how this victimization went largely unreported.

Wertheim’s in-depth expose revealed the extent of Ohio State’s sports doctor Richard Strauss’ alleged sexual assaults and manipulation of over 350 (reported) student athletes, the release said.

George Clooney and Grant Heslov from Smokehouse Pictures said: “We’re very pleased to partner with 101 Studios and Sports Illustrated in bringing this devastating and tragic story to light.”

Even after the school identified merit behind Strauss’ alleged abuse claims, Strauss was simply and quietly let go. No formal reports were ever filed, and he remained on the university’s payroll as a tenured professor. Strauss’ behavior continued unchecked when he was able to open a private men’s clinic in Columbus, just down the street from campus. He continued to operate this clinic until his death by suicide in 2005, the release said.

Strauss’ hundreds of victims continue to seek justice. Only 162 have reached a settlement of $250,000 each and there are over 250 claims still pending, the release concluded.