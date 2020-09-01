OSU President: There’s a path to football in the fall

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio State President Dr. Kristina Johnson says she sees a path that could lead to Big Ten football being played this fall.

“We want to make sure our athletes get a shot because they’ve worked really hard and they deserve a shot to play,” Dr. Johnson said. “At the same time, we want to make sure that they’re safe, so we’re doing our work, we’ll come back and I’m very hopeful that we’ll be playing football this fall.”

Dr. Johnson’s exclusive interview with NBC4 comes one day after a White House representative reached out to Big Ten Conference Commissioner Kevin Warren to facilitate a phone call between President Donald Trump and Warren.

On Tuesday, September 1, President Trump and Commissioner Warren had a productive conversation regarding the football season, according to the Big Ten Conference.

The Big Ten Conference and its Return to Competition Task Force, on behalf of the Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors (COP/C), are exhausting every resource to help student-athletes get back to playing the sports they love, at the appropriate time, in the safest and healthiest way possible. Big Ten Statement

On Monday, the Big Ten revealed league presidents and chancellors voted 11-3 to postpone fall sports.

OSU President Dr. Kristina Johnson was one of three presidents that voted in favor of playing fall sports. The presidents at Iowa and Nebraska also voted in favor of playing fall sports.

The voting information was included in a legal brief response to a lawsuit filed last week by eight players at Nebraska.

Dr. Johnson clarified fall is a long period of time because it goes until December 20, and she said she wants a decision to be made as soon as possible but there is no timetable for a decision right now.

“If we all do our part, wear a mask, stay six feet apart, wash our hands then you know I think we’ve got the procedures in place to go forward,” Johnson said.