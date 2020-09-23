OSU President: ‘Breonna Taylor deserves justice and this does not feel like justice’

A protester holds a sign during a protest over the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, Monday, June 1, 2020, in Louisville, Ky. Breonna Taylor, a black woman, was fatally shot by police in her home in March. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State President Dr. Kristina Johnson released a video statement Wednesday evening after a Kentucky grand jury brought no charges against Louisville police for the killing of Breonna Taylor.

The grand jury instead charged fired Officer Brett Hankison with three counts of wanton endangerment for firing into Taylor’s neighbors’ homes during the raid on the night of March 13.

“Breonna Taylor deserves justice and this does not feel like justice,” Johnson said in the video. “We cannot accept what has happened in Louisville.”

“The breakdown in the justice system and the killings of unarmed Black and Brown people in our country has become all too familiar,” Johnson said. “This isn’t going to stop until we create an anti-racist world.”

