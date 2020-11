COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — OSU Emergency Management tweeted out at 8 p.m. on Sunday evening that it was investigating an incident on High Street near the Ohio Union.

Columbus Division of Police clarified this, saying it was a report of a man holding a gun to another person’s head on 14th and High Street.

However, when police arrived, there was no gun, according to police dispatch.

Two people have been detained.

As stated in the Tweet, there is no ongoing threat to the community.